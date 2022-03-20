Fajardo attacks Petro and Uribism, “represented by Fico Gutiérrez”, for not knowing the election results

IMAGEN DE ARCHIVO. Sergio Fajardo habla durante una entrevista con Reuters en Bogotá, Colombia, Marzo 8, 2022. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

This Saturday, March 19, the former governor of Antioquia and candidate of the Centro Esperanza Coalition, Sergio Fajardo, came up with the statements of his contenders to the presidency of Colombia, some of whom have questioned the results of the legislative elections, stating that this is the “first chapter of a war that is can take the country ahead.”

The former mayor of Antioquia, who won the internal consultation of the center alliance that accredits him as the sole candidate for the first presidential round, criticized the strong questioning of the election results of the opposition leader, Gustavo Petro, and the Democratic Center, a group of which he referred is represented by the former mayor of Medellín and candidate of the Team for Colombia, Federico 'Fico' Gutiérrez.

“We are already notified. Petro and Uribism, which is represented in 2022 by 'Fico' Gutiérrez, announce that they will not respect the results of the elections if they don't win. This is the first chapter of the coming war, which can take our country ahead. I'm going to take care of Colombia. Trust me,” said the candidate of the Centro Esperanza Coalition, who won the lowest vote among the winners of the three political alliances.

These statements come hours after the Democratic Center asked the National Civil Registry for a recount of votes “with the review of every card that could have been altered by the juries”, noting that the differences between the pre-count and the counting, with which they lost one of the 14 seats to the Senate, was “unusual”.

Likewise, the natural leader of the collective, Álvaro Uribe, indicated that the elections left a sense of “mistrust”, attributed to the inconsistencies of the E-14 and the “overwhelming vote on petroism in drug trafficking areas”, which is why he invited people to ignore the results, with which they lost their position as the bench majority.

For his part, the left-wing leader, who has led the polls of intent to vote in the country, has reiterated the existence of irregularities in the voting for the Historical Pact bench, which after the consolidated scrutiny by the Registrar's Office confirmed the recovery of three seats in the Senate.

“It is not statistically possible that at a table all the jurors make a mistake at the same time in a sum. The removal of professors from the jury list pressed by Uribe had one objective: to produce homogeneous juries to alter results by tens of thousands,” said the candidate of the Historical Pact.

In contrast to his own message, the candidate of the Centro Esperanza Coalition, Sergio Fajardo, had mentioned last Thursday that he supported the request for the New Liberalism, a reborn collective that is part of the center alliance, which requested a general recount arguing that in 42.3% of the tables, that is, in 47,000 tables of the country, the party founded by the liberating leader Luis Carlos Galán did not receive any votes, which was “implausible”.

KEEP READING