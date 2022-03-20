Epigmenio Ibarra accused Felipe Calderón of alleged xenophobia: “Being Guatemalan would be an honor”

TV producer Epigmenio Ibarra accused the former president of alleged xenophobia Felipe Calderón, following the message that the Michoacán politician dedicated to him, where he named him “in a disparaging way” as “Guatemalan”.

Through his official account, the founder of Argos Comunicación replied that it would be a “great honor” for him to be originally from Guatemala; however, he clarified that he was born in Mexico and that all his blood ancestry is from the Mexican Republic.

He also clarified to the former president that, from his perspective, political borders are only understood as dots and dashes on maps. So he added that he admires, respects and loves the Central American peoples for the history they share with Mexico.

“Being Guatemalan would be @FelipeCalderón for me a huge honor. I admire, love and respect the Central American peoples and for me borders are dots and dashes on a map. I am Mexican by birth: son, grandson, great-grandson, great-grandson and hut of Mexicans”, he wrote this Sunday, March 20.

The television producer responded to Felipe Calderón (Photo: Twitter/ @epigmenioibarra)

In a second message, he lashed out more strongly at the former chief executive and branded him “a fascist” for having used the people of a nation against him; to this, he assured that the attitude was not only Calderón Hinojosa's, but also that of his followers.

Finally, the journalist also pointed to Felipe Calderón as an alleged promoter of hate, especially after the start of the security strategy during his six-year term, which became known as the war on drugs, for which Ibarra sentenced that his hands were stained with innocent blood.

On social networks, Calderón was accused of alleged xenophobia for using “Guatemalan” in a “derogatory” way against Epigmenio Ibarra (Photo: EFE/Esteban Biba/Archive)

Epigmenio Ibarra's strong words were in response to the tweet that the former president issued last Saturday, March 19, in which he accused of an alleged “misuse” that was given to the Armed Forces during the documentary Felipe Ángeles International Airport, a work of the people.

In less than 240 characters, Calderón Hinojosa responded to the tweet published by former Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) militant Fernando Belaunzarán, where he mocked a fragment of the recording in which an army general was seen “talking” to the statue of Felipe Angeles.

In response to this comment, the Michoacán assured that this was not the fault of the Armed Forces personnel, but of “the whims of the Guatemalan”, referring to the orders that Ibarra allegedly gave during the performance.

“But it's not General Vallejo's fault. He takes orders. What a shame that they use (and so on) Mexican soldiers for the Guatemalan whims,” the former president wrote.

AMLO received Epigmenio Ibarra to talk about the documentary at Felipe Angeles airport (Photo: Twitter/ @lopezobrador_)

However, Ibarra's criticisms were not the only ones, since they were joined by Abraham Mendieta, parliamentary adviser to the Morena National Regeneration Movement (Morena) in San Lazaro, who also accused Calderón of being “dismissive” of the Gentilicians.

Tagging the former president in his comments, the Morenista advisor indicated that Calderón's words “surprise”, since he worked with Spanish people during his six-year term.

“In a derogatory way, Felipe Calderón refers to @epigmenioibarra as 'Guatemalan'. Although Epigmenio is Mexican, the xenophobia of who imposed a Spanish Minister of the Interior, and who hired a Spaniard for the campaign: 'AMLO: A danger to Mexico, 'wrote Mendieta.

