Daddy Yankee announces his retirement from music and the date of his concert in Peru

El reguetonero puertorriqueño Daddy Yankee, en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/Thais Llorca

One of the most iconic reggaeton players in the world used his social networks to send a strong message to his millions of followers. Singer Daddy Yankee has surprised locals and strangers by announcing that he will officially retire from the music industry.

“Formally today I announce my retirement from music by giving you my best production, my best concert tour and I'm going to do them celebrating my 32 year career with this collector's piece titled “Legendaddy”, he said in a video on Instagram

WHEN IS YOUR CONCERT IN PERU?

Through Daddy Yankee's official website and in the last few seconds of his Instagram video, it was revealed that the date chosen to enjoy his greatest hits will be October 18, 2022 .

Daddy Yankee will sing in Lima on October 18, 2022. (Photo: Capture)

