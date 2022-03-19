Quartararo wins his first pole of the year at the Indonesian motorcycle GP

The MotoGP world champion, Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), won his first pole position on Saturday in 2022 and will be ahead of Spaniard Jorge Martín (Ducati-Pramac) and fellow Frenchman Johann Zarco (Ducati-Pramac) on Sunday at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Brad Binder (KTM), Enea Bastianini (Ducati-Gresini), surprising championship leader after his victory in Qatar a fortnight ago, and 2021 runner-up Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) will start on the second line.

The six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez fell twice in a row in the first half of the qualifying and will start in 15th place on Sunday at 15:00 local time (07H00 GMT).

Quartararo, in shape since the first training sessions on Friday, is looking for a rebound after his 8th place in the opening event in Qatar, with a Yamaha without power.

On the brand-new Mandalika circuit and in the tropical heat of the island of Lombok, the Frenchman won the 16th pole of his elite career.

It is the first time, since June 2021 in Catalonia, that it has set the fastest time in the standings.

“It's okay to be back here, it's been a long time! , he acknowledged smiling after the test from the place reserved for interviews with the first three. “I am very happy.”

The third line will consist of Miguel Oliveira (KTM), Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Jack Miller (Ducati).

