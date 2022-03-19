Jamming Festival, not even his press manager knew what was going on and he still put his face

The massive musical event expected around 8,000 people to arrive from Europe and at least 5,000 from the United States, in addition to another significant number from other Latin American countries. However, the news of the postponement was also a surprise for all of them, since a few hours after the event it seemed like a reality.

Some had even arrived in Colombia and the city of Ibagué where the Jamming Festival was going to take place, with artists, merchants and other attendees from different parts of the country. Given this, the organization was silent and only until late Friday night did they reveal the reasons why they decided to stop the performance of the three-day concert.

In the midst of the complicated situation, the event does not seem to have a marked course for taking place, since the statement finally gave two alternatives for the people who had bought the ballots. On the one hand, they can attend another event organized by Buena Vibra U.S. Events such as that of the Green Dwarfs or Vincentico, as indicated, or ask for a refund of the money.

The people affected will have a maximum deadline to make a decision on this, according to the report, until March 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, people's outrage led to factual action being taken against Casa Babylon bar, where several people entered and ransacked the place in protest against the owners and organizers of the Jamming.

Meanwhile, the local media outlet El Nuevo Día interviewed what was until a few hours ago the chief press of the event, Consuelo Restrepo, who commented that she was also surprised by what happened and at the lack of communication that even occurred with her by the managers, decided to resign. This said:

Consuelo Restrepo, press officer of the Jamming Festival, resigned. Photo taken from El Nuevo Día

She also wanted to go further and give details of how things happened without even being informed of any anomaly about the concert while everything was being built inside Playa Hawaii, a location destined for Jamming:

In the same attempt to communicate with the directors of the Jamming, the journalist of El Nuevo Día managed to contact the lawyer of the company Buena Vibra Eventos E.U, Andrea Casallas, who after saying that they were going to give a statement, the one in the evening, immediately hanging up suddenly without giving any further statements about it.

We will have to wait what will happen in the next few days and if finally the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce, which has already sent a statement stating that they are following up on the organization of this event.

