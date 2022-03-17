María Fernanda Cabal reveals what the election plan of the Democratic Center is and repeats that Petro is a “threat.”

Bogotá. Noviembre 12 de 2021. Primer Debate de precandidatos a la Presidencia de la República - Elecciones 2022, RCN. María Fernanda Cabal, Precandidata Presidencial por el Partido Centro Democrático. (Colprensa - Camila Díaz)

María Fernanda Cabal (María Fernanda Cabal) was one of the most influential House members of the House of Representatives in the political framework of the country and became one of the most important voices in the Democratic Center. This was evident when she was re-elected to the Senate with more than 189,000 votes and became the most voted woman in the House of Representatives in the last legislative election, one of the most important and historical elections.

This is the second time he has arrived at the Senate of the Republic, and acceptance among voters was reflected in the ballot box.Cabal is one of the most influential politicians in the United States and emphasizes his closeness with former President Alvaro Uribe Velez. Now begins a new election route in which the Democratic Center has already used cards and bet on Federico Gutiérrez for the presidential election.

The senator is also part of a committee that has appointed the Democratic Center to interact with other political parties and sectors in order to form a coalition for the next presidential election and make a big difference by Gustavo Petro, a candidate for the history treaty, regarding: Federico Gutiérrez, according to consultations between the parties that took place on March 13.

In an interview with El Tiempo, María Fernanda Cabal, referring to the political situation that the country is experiencing, sees Petro as a threat to the country and believes that former President Alvaro Uribe Velez should keep a distance so as not to influence Federico Gutierrez's candidacy. The senator also revealed what the Democratic Center's strategy for the next presidential election was.

“In the case of the Democratic Center, the consultations continue at the grassroots, which will take place practically, which is very easy and fast, and explains which candidates prefer. For this purpose, a committee was created to sit with the candidates with Paloma Valencia, Alario Barrera, Oscar Dario Perez, Miguel Uribe, Maria Fernanda Cabal (...) We would like to sit with Federico, Enrique Gomez, John Milton Rodriguez, and even Ingrid Betan Court himself. Because she owes freedom to President Uribe, there are more coincidences than differences.

Regarding the possibility of reconciliation with Centro Esperanza coalition candidate Sergio Fajardo, he said no at first, but “I know that there must be a bridge on the side of Federico of the same candidate, but everything depends on how the coalition that will be a candidate for Federico evolves.”

He reiterated that the intention of the Democratic Center is to form a large coalition for polls because every four years there is a “risk” and this time “the purpose is to prevent the country from destroying the future. In Chile, where Petro, like Ortega, like Maduro, like Maduro, is a threat, just like Evo Morales, and a lazy anarchist ended up as president. How well it won't happen.”

For the first time in the last 20 years, the Democratic Center will not have its own candidate for the presidential election, and in the last legislative elections it has lost a few seats that former President Alvaro Uribe himself criticized, but this has happened for Senator Cabal, the current government of Ivan Duque.

“The impact on seats was depleted because the government did not govern with the governing party. There is numerical evidence.” Maria Fernanda Cabal said.

Maria Fernanda Cabal (María Fernanda Cabal) confirmed that the resignation of the candidate took place “in good times” by Oscar Ivan Zulua.