They captured allegedly involved in the murder of indigenous leader Miller Correa in Cauca

The Prosecutor's Office, the Police and indigenous authorities, in the village of El Higuerón, in the rural area of the Tambo municipality, in Cauca, captured a subject who would be related to the murder of leader Miller Correa, who was found on March 14.

“In the raid, the person who was in the place of fragrance is captured and will be prosecuted for the crime of concealment or destruction of material evidence. We also work to capture all the people who participated in this event, which today is mourning the indigenous community of Cauca,” said Gustavo Adolfo Montaña, sectional director of the Prosecutor's Office in Cauca.

According to the authorities, the man was arrested in a house where the Duster type vehicle that the National Protection Unit (UNP) handed over to Correa was found and taken away the night of the murder.

In a statement, the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC) reported that Correa was in a meeting in Popayán on Monday, March 14, where he stayed until 6:40 p.m., when he was last seen.

“With pain and anger in our hearts, we denounce the death of our counselor Miller Correa, an endearing fighting partner of our organization, found lifeless on the outskirts of Tambo, Cauca,” ACIN posted on Twitter.

He indicated that, at 9:00 in the evening of March 14, an abandoned body was found in the vicinity of the Las Lomas neighborhood of Granada, in Popayán on the road leading to Tambo (Cauca). The body was transferred to Legal Medicine in Popayán, where authorities confirmed that it was the indigenous leader.

ACIN rejects and condemns the murder of Correa, they also stated that, on March 7 of this year, a threatening pamphlet signed by the Black Eagles Bloque Southwest of Colombia was published, in which the name of indigenous leader was published.

“We condemn and denounce the widespread systematic, physical and cultural extermination of indigenous peoples. That he again took the life of a great leader, originally from the Tacueyó indigenous reservation, who represented the Plan de Vida, a NASA project in the north, and who assumed spaces as authority of the Toribío reservation,” said ACIN.

The murdered leader was an indigenous authority of the Tacueyó reservation, ACIN counselor, coordinator of the Life Plan, member of the Álvaro Ulcué Youth Movement and councilor and Secretary of Government of Toribío.

For its part, the UN Human Rights Colombia assured that “we express our condemnation of the murder of Miller Correa, an authority of the Nasa People of northern Cauca, leader, human rights defender, and thuthenas, counselor of the Cxhab Wala Kiwe-Association of Indigenous Councils of Northern Cauca.”

He pointed out that “on different occasions we participated in meetings with the defender Correa and with leaders of the Nasa Indigenous People of northern Cauca, who informed us about the violence they suffer in their territories and the recurrent threats against the lives of their leaders.”

Likewise, he asked for speed in the investigation of this homicide. “We call for ensuring collective protection measures in coordination with indigenous authorities and full implementation of the Peace Agreement to respond more effectively to the increase in violence in Cauca and various territories of the country,” he said.

