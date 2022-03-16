Pasto and Santa Fe face each other for their eleventh date.

Both teams seek victory in order to climb the rankings after losing a match played on the previous date.

Pasto does not want to regret another fall: 0 to 1 ended his game against Jaguar. Over the past four days, his results have varied. He won 2 matches, lost 1, and 1 was a draw.

Santa Fe loses from 0 to 3 from the stadium to Milonarios. In the last meeting, he won 1 win, 2 defeats and 1 draw.

Volcanoes and cardinals will be measured tomorrow at 22:10 (Argentine time). Colombia's 11th date - The match for Liga Betplay 2022 will be held at the Departmental Libertad Stadium.

The

last 5 times I met in the tournament achieved all possible results. The home team won 1 victory, and the visit added 2. In 2 matches, they ended evenly on the scoreboard.

This place took 17th place with 9 points and 2 victories, and visitors reached 13 units, taking the 11th place in the tournament.

David Espinosa Lofera will be in charge of delivering justice in the party.

Schedule Pasto and Santa Fe, depending on the country

Argentina: 10:10pm

Colombia, Mexico Eastern Time and Peru: 20:10 hours

Mexico Central Standard Time and Nicaragua: 19:10 hours

Mexico MST and Mexico Pacific Time: 18:10 hours

Venezuela: 21:10pm

