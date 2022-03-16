Metropolitanos thrash Estudiantes de Mérida 4-0 and continues ahead in the Copa Sudamericana

Metropolitanos qualified this Tuesday to the group stage of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana by crushing Estudiantes de Mérida 4-0 in the second leg of this cross between Venezuelan clubs.

Robinson Flores scored in the 35th minute Metropolitanos' first goal at the UCV Olympic Stadium, in Caracas, and Charlis Ortiz in the 88th minute, Marcel Guaramato, on his own goal, in the 90+2 and Néstor Cova in the 90+2 completed the broad violet win.

Thus, the Caracas team certified their ticket after winning 2-0 on Tuesday of last week in the first leg commitment in Mérida.

Estudiantes had started with momentum, looking for the comeback, but the expulsion of goalkeeper Armando Araque in the 21st minute, for taking the ball with his hand out of the area when his rival pressed, began to sink his hopes. The academics received one more red card, in 90+3, seen by Jesús Vargas.

erc/ma