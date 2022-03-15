They tested the VAR in Estudiantes-Boca: the two penalties that Echenique omitted and the magnifying glass on the offside of the controversy

The VAR will start on two dates in Argentine football. This weekend will be the seventh round of the La Liga Cup, the so-called date of the classics with inter-zonal matches, and the next one (the eighth) will be the appointed time for the technology to premiere in the first division.

However, Video Arbitration has been implemented offline a month ago, although this time the conclusions of a meeting last weekend were known. The match chosen was that of Estudiantes and Boca Juniors played at the UNO stadium in La Plata.

He had the arbitration of Fernando Echenique and had several controversial actions. According to TyC Sports, the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) worked as usual in matches, but without direct communication with the judge of the match.

The conclusions reached by the VAR in Estudiantes vs. Boca according to the aforementioned portal were:

- “That there was no offise at the start of the play that ends with the penalty for Estudiantes for an alleged lack of Frank Fabra (Fabra's clearance is from someone who wants to play the ball with his head and not who deviates in it and ends up enabling)”.

- “That was criminal for Estudiantes by a hand of Carlos Izquierdoz.”

- “That there is Marcos Rojo's penalty in the last one for a grab”.

The launch of the VAR, something that is applied in most leagues in the world, is long overdue in Argentina. In principle, it had been agreed that from the fourth day of this Professional League Cup the application of the technology would be activated, but that was postponed and it was decided to carry it forward from the eighth day of the competition, one after the date of the classics.

The VAR in Argentina was already coming from other postponements, since in the first instance it was going to be applied in August of last year, then it went to the start of the current championship, later it was run to the fourth date and finally to the eighth, which this time does seem to be the charm. The Video Assistant Referee has a cost of 7,000,000 pesos per date, which each local club will have to face a total of 500,000 pesos each.

This is how the eighth date of the League Cup will be played where VAR will debut in Argentina

Banfield - Argentinians

Barracas Central - Independent

Boca - Arsenal

Central Cordoba - Hurricane

Columbus - Aldosivi

Defense and Justice - River

Gym - Workshops

Godoy Cruz - Students

Newell’s - Platense

Patronage - Unión

RAcing - Sarmiento

San Lorenzo - Atletico Tucuman

Tiger - Central Rosary

Velez - Lanus

