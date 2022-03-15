Hang Seng collapses another 5.7% due to technology and covid

Shanghai, China, 15 Mar The Hong Kong Stock Exchange benchmark, Hang Seng, suffered severe losses today, in this case 5.72%, in another session marked by investors' pessimism about technological values or outbreaks in the former British colony and mainland China. The selective yielded 1,116.58 points to 18,415.08, while the index that measures the performance of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong parquet, Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell by 6.58%. Even more negative was the inertia of the compilation of the technological titles of the parquet, the Hang Seng Tech Index, which left 8.1% in the session. CHIEF vec/ig (photo) (video)