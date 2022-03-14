With just enough, ADT de Tarma beat Sport Huancayo 1 to 0 at the Huancayo stadium

On the 6th date of the tournament, ADT de Tarma celebrated at home by facing Sp. Huancayo. The local team scored the only goal of the match 20 minutes into the second half, through Christian Velarde. After receiving an assist from Hugo Ancajima, the wheel finished off the goal from his own field and beat the rival goalkeeper to score an unforgettable goal.

Christian Velarde was the figure of the party. The ADT midfielder from Tarma was the author of 1 goal.

Another important player in the match was Hugo Ancajima. Tarma's ADT defender was important.

The meeting had several admonitions: Kevin Serna, Carlos Aliaga, Ricardo Salcedo, Yorkman Tello and Christian Velarde. Ricardo Salcedo were expelled for double yellow (44', 1T) and Yorkman Tello for double yellow (38', 2Q).

The technical director of Tarma ADT, Juan Carlos Bazalar, proposed a 4-5-1 strategy with Ignacio Barrios in the goal; Hugo Ancajima, Sebastián Ramírez, Hervé Kambou and Jeickson Reyes on the defensive line; Kevin Serna, Yorkman Tello, Carlos Aliaga, Christian Velarde and Cristhian Vargas in the middle; and Hernán Rengifo in the attack.

For their part, those led by Carlos Desio stopped with a 4-5-1 scheme with Ángel Zamudio under the three suits; Jimmy Perez, Jimmy Valoyes, Victor Balta and Hugo Ángeles in defense; Carlos Ross, Alfredo Rojas, Marcos Lliuya, Ricardo Salcedo and Anthony Rosell in the middle of the court; and Ronal Huaccha in the lead.

The referee Fernando Legario was selected to carry out the actions of the game.

On the next date ADT de Tarma will receive Ayacucho FC and Sp. Huancayo will play as a visitor against UTC at the Heroes Stadium in San Ramón.

