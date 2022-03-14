Union scored 3 points by beating Banfield 2-1 at home

With the slightest difference, Tatengue beat El Taldro on date 6 of Argentina - Professional League Cup 2022. The goals of the match for the home were scored by Diego Polenta (3' 1T) and Luciano Lollo (10' 2Q, against). While the away goal was scored by Ramiro Enrique (46' 2Q).

A shot by Agustín Urzi ended up on the pole 29 minutes into the first half and Banfield lost his chance to draw.

The figure of the party was Diego Polenta. The Union defender was important for scoring 1 goal and getting 5 balls out of the danger area.

Agustín Urzi was another outstanding player. The Banfield striker showed his best level, finishing 3 times the opposing goal and hitting 19 correct passes.

It was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There were a lot of admonitions: Emanuel Britez, Gastón González, Matias Romero, Giuliano Galoppo, Claudio Corvalán, Kevin Zenón and Ramiro Enrique.

Union strategist Gustavo Munúa stopped the starting eleven with a 4-4-2 formation with Santiago Mele in the goal; Emanuel Brítez, Franco Calderón, Diego Polenta and Claudio Corvalán on the defensive line; Daniel Juárez, Juan Ignacio Nardoni, Juan Carlos Portillo and Gastón Gonzalez in the middle; and Mariano Peralta Bauer and Jonatan Álvez in the attack.

For their part, those chosen by Diego Dabove took the field with a 4-3-3 scheme with Enrique Bologna under the three suits; Emanuel Coronel, Alejandro Maciel, Luciano Lollo and Franco Quinteros in defense; Matías Romero, Nicolás Domingo and Giuliano Galoppo in the middle of the court; and Agustín Urzi, Juan Manuel Cruz and Juan Pablo Álvarez in the front.

The judge chosen to lead the match at the Avenida stadium was Jorge Baliño.

For the next date, the Tatengue will act as a visitor against Colón and the Drill will visit Lanús.

With 13 units, Union is established at the top of Zone A, while Banfield ranks seventh with 8 points

Note and image source: DataFactory