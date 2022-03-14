River Plate liquidated Gymnastics at home by 4 to 0

On the 6th date of Argentina - 2022 Professional League Cup, the Millionario bluntly beat El Lobo with a 4-0. Enzo Fernández (29'1Q, from penalty), Julián Álvarez (45'1Q, from penalty), Juan Fernando Quintero (26'2Q, from penalty) and Braian Romero (44'2Q) were the authors of the overwhelming triumph of the local team.

The figure of the party was Julián Álvarez. The River Plate striker showed his best level by scoring 1 goal, finishing 4 times against goal and hitting 30 correct passes.

Enzo Fernández also played a good game. The River Plate steering wheel scored 1 goal, made 65 correct passes, recovered 2 balls and sought the opposite goal with 3 shots.

It was a game full of infringements, with a high dose of rough play and full of interruptions. There were several admonitions: Leandro González Pirez, Nery Leyes, Leonardo Morales and Agustín Cardozo.

River's strategist Marcelo Gallardo stopped the starting eleven with a 4-5-1 formation with Franco Armani in the goal; Robert Rojas, Paulo Díaz, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Milton Casco on the defensive line; Enzo Fernández, Enzo Perez, Santiago Simon, Nicolás De La Cruz and Esequiel Barco in the middle; and Julian Alvarez in the attack.

For their part, those chosen by Néstor Gorosito took the field with a 3-6-1 scheme with Rodrigo Rey under the three suits; Francisco Gerometta, Leonardo Morales and Guillermo Fratta in defense; Nicolás Colazo, Emanuel Cecchini, Agustín Cardozo, Ramón Sosa, Tomás Muro and Johan Carbonero in the middle of the court; and Cristian Tarragona in the front.

The judge chosen to lead the party at Monumental was Hernán Mastrangelo.

For the next date, the Millionaire will perform locally in front of Boca Juniors and the Wolf will receive Estudiantes.

With 13 units, River Plate stands at the top of Zone A, while Gymnastics ranks eleventh with 5 points

