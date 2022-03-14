Laura Nicholls confirms that her retirement is final

Madrid, 14 Mar Laura Nicholls, former Spanish national team player with three European titles and one Olympic silver in her record, among the nine metals won with the national team, confirmed this Monday at the 'Giants of Basket' Awards gala that her retirement from basketball is “definitive”. “I had a hard time accepting that yes, I retired. It's definitive,” admitted the 33-year-old center from Santander, who in May 2021 had announced her resignation from the national team and her decision to “stop” with respect to basketball, although then she said that “it was not a definitive goodbye”. On Monday, receiving the 'Giant Women's Legend' award, Nicholls publicly confirmed that the decision to leave the courts was firm. “Since I left basketball I haven't been able to see any image, no game, the other day I decided to do it and I realized that in those cuts there was one of my first title, aged 14, and it was a cut from your magazine,” he told the people in charge of the basketball magazine that awarded him the prize. “If sport has taught me anything, it is the perspective it gives you of things, and I take away from basketball that triumphs matter, but also what you manage to convey to fans, and that is partly thanks to the magazine,” added the Cantabrian interior. Nicholls leaves behind a race with 9 medals in 197 matches for the national team (three European golds, one Olympic and one world silver, two world bronzes and two European bronzes) and a race that has included Spanish clubs such as Rivas Ecópolis, Perfumerías Avenida, Casademont Zaragoza, Celta, Irún or Siglo XXI; the Polish Wisla Krakow or the Turkish Fenerbahce, among others. CHIEF 1011340 mam/arh