Para teqball training camp takes place in Naples

The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) held an introductory para teqball training camp in Naples from 22-26 June, with seven Italian amputee football players undertaking a Zero to Hero program led by certified FITEQ coaches.

The players, who had travelled from all over the country representing amputee football clubs Vicenza Calcio Amputati, Roma Calcio Amputati, and Sporting Amp Football Club, undertook theoretical and practical lessons to ensure they were familiar with the rules of the sport as well in-game techniques.

The training camp finished on Sunday 26 June with an exhibition match between camp participants Francesco Messori and Emanuele Leone, who were accompanied by FITEQ representatives Gondos Zoltán and Gémesi Áron.

FITEQ would like to thank the amputee football clubs for their participation and will be donating TEQ tables to each club so that players can continue to engage with the sport.

Between this important developmental event, and the European Teqball Tour, it was a big week for teqball in southern Italy!