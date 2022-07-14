WOA welcomes new members Brazil, Liberia and Spain

The World Olympians Association General Assembly has unanimously approved three new National Olympians Associations as members.

The Brazilian Olympians Association, Liberian Olympians Association and Spanish Olympians Association have all been granted membership following a vote of all current NOA members.

Ernesto Pérez Lobo OLY, President of NOA Spain, said: “We are very excited and happy to join the WOA family. We are looking forward to serving our Olympians so they can give back to their communities.”

Each NOA will have the full support of WOA, including the hands-on assistance of Development Officers across each continent who were crucial in helping during the application process.

WOA President Joel Bouzou OLY added: “We are delighted to welcome to the WOA family these three new members who all have wonderful Olympic heritages.

“We are always looking to expand our NOA and Olympian community so we can serve the needs of more and more Olympians and spread the Olympic values to even more areas across the world. Thank you to our Executive Committee, our WOA team, the NOAs who voted and our new members for making this possible.”

If you are an Olympian and would like to be part of your NOA please get in touch with them (NOA Directory). If your country does not have an NOA yet and you are interested in helping start one up, please look at the NOA Start-Up Guide and contact the WOA team at info@thewoa.org