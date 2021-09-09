HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Thursday September 9, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokyo 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Press Releases

Fencing returns to European Games programme in 2023

September 9, 2021

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) is delighted to announce the return of fencing to the sports programme of the European Games Krakow-Malopolska in 2023. 

An agreement between the EOC and the European Fencing Confederation (EFC) has been signed and will see Europe’s best fencers competing for European Games gold as well as ranking points for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The event will serve as the sport’s European Championships in 2023. 

“I believe that the agreement signed has many positive aspects,” said EFC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov, who is also President of the Russian Olympic Committee. “It is an important step to strengthen the position of fencing in the Olympic programme and to secure the opportunity to take part in Olympic competitions for all the national federations of Europe. 

“I am confident that a significant impetus is given to the promotion and development of fencing in Europe and Poland in particular. It is also an excellent opportunity to further elaborate and discuss with our stakeholders possible approaches to the Olympic qualification system – to explore the prospects for a larger number of European national federations’ participation. 

“Considering the above, I highly appreciate the valuable cooperation with our partners and friends in the European Olympic Committees and in Poland.”

Fencing was part of the first edition of the European Games in Baku in 2015, where athletes competed in 12 events (six individual, six team). 

In Krakow-Malopolska, the number of athletes and events will follow the EFC’s rules for its European Championships. At the last European Fencing Championships in Düsseldorf, Germany in 2019, some 450 athletes from 49 European countries competed in the three Olympic disciplines of foil, épée and sabre.

“Fencing has appeared at every edition of the modern Olympic Games since Athens 1896 and is therefore an indispensable part of the Olympic Movement,” said EOC President Spyros Capralos. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome them back to the European Games in 2023, where Poland has a long and storied tradition in the sport, having sent fencers to the Olympic Games since 1924. Krakow-Malopolska 2023 will be the perfect Olympic test for Europe’s best fencers just a year out from Paris 2024.” 

The European Games are the continent’s premier multisport event for elite athletes and are held every four years. Krakow-Malopolska will be the third edition, following the inaugural edition in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2015 and the second edition in Minsk, Belarus in 2019. 

Fencing joins 3×3 basketball, archery, badminton, beach handball, beach soccer, boxing, breaking, canoe, cycling, judo, karate, modern pentathlon, muaythai, kick boxing, padel, shooting, ski jumping, sport climbing, table tennis, taekwondo, teqball and triathlon, as sports already on the 2023 European Games programme, with more sports set to follow.

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

TOPICS

ATREOCEuropean GamesfencingKrakow-Malopolska

Recent Articles

Vaccinations to be required for participants at the 2021 Winter Universiade in Switzerland

Lucerne 2021 will be the second international multi-sports games to require vaccinations among participating delegations. Around the Rings reported last month that Panam Sports will have similar measures for the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Colombia.

Rescatar a la comunidad olímpica afgana del peligro talibán: Thomas Bach reveló detalles de la delicada y exitosa operación

El COI sigue reconociendo al Comité Olímpico de Afganistan anterior a los talibanes, pero su presidente dice que se vigilará lo que ocurra en el futuro. La historia acerca del rescate había sido adelantada el 31 de agosto en un artículo de Miguel Hernández en Around the Rings.

El COI recibe con distancia y frialdad el proyecto de la FIFA para un Mundial de fútbol cada dos años: sabe que tiene en la UEFA a un aliado clave

Si sale adelante la idea de que a partir de 2028 el Mundial sea bienal, los Juegos de Los Angeles 2028 compartirán el verano (boreal) con una Copa del Mundo, y lo mismo sucedería en 2032 con Brisbane.

The IOC receives FIFA’s project for a World Cup every two years with distance and coolness, knowing UEFA is a key ally

If the idea of making the World Cup biennial from 2028 onwards goes ahead, the Los Angeles 2028 Games will share the Northern Hemisphere summer with a World Cup, and the same will happen in 2032 with Brisbane.

IOC president details Olympic community efforts to get Afghans out of danger after Taliban return to power

Thomas Bach says the Afghanistan NOC remains under IOC recognition, noting that the current leadership was democratically elected in 2019. But he says the IOC will be monitoring what happens in the future. The story had been revealed on August 31 in an article by Miguel Hernandez in Around the Rings