Support grows for Franz Reindl in IIHF Presidential election

German sport federations step forward to publicly endorse Reindl

Munich, Germany – 23 August 2021:

Franz Reindl’s International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Presidential campaign gained further momentum today with German sports federations publicly offering their support to the current President of the German Ice Hockey Federation and IIHF Council Member.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), German National Winter Sport Federations and Teamsport Deutschland – which represents Germany’s leading sports (Football, Handball, Basketball, Volleyball, Hockey) – have all publicly backed Reindl’s Presidential candidacy ahead of the election at IIHF’s Semi-Annual Congress in St Petersburg in September.

With just over a month to go until the election, this public endorsement is a significant boost to Reindl’s campaign and follows the launch of his campaign website and Manifesto – ‘Hockey First – Performance through Perfect Balance’. Reindl’s Manifesto sets out ‘Four Lines’ that outline a series of proposals to expand Ice Hockey further and ensure the sport and IIHF reach even greater heights.

Speaking about their support for Reindl’s campaign, representatives from each federation commented:

Alfons Hörmann, President of DOSB, said:

“The German Olympic Sports Confederation fully supports the candidature of Franz Reindl for IIHF Presidency. Under Franz’s leadership the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) has progressed greatly. The federation has increased from 70 to 102 membership organisations in 7 years. The National Team has also vastly improved its record of success, moving up from 13th to 5th place in the world, which makes Ice Hockey one of the most successful German National Sports Federations. I strongly believe that Franz’s vision and determination will also take international Ice Hockey to new heights.”

Franz Steinle, President of the German Ski Association (DSV) and Spokesman for German National Winter Sport Federations, said:

“Franz demonstrated great leadership, passion and vision to organise the hugely successful IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships in 2010 and 2017. This shows he possesses all the important expertise and experience needed to create huge benefits for the IIHF and lead the organisation through the next phase of its global growth.”

Andreas Michelmann, President of the German Handball Association (DHB) and Teamsport Deutschland Spokesman, said:

“As Teamsport Deutschland, representing the five leading team associations with professional leagues of Ice Hockey, Handball, Basketball, Volleyball and Soccer, we are thrilled that Franz is standing for the IIHF Presidency. His extraordinary ability to bring people together around the common goal of sport makes him predestined for a successful Presidency.”

IIHF Member National Associations will vote to decide the President of the IIHF in September 2021 at its Semi-Annual Congress in St. Petersburg, Russia.

About Franz Reindl:

Date of birth: 24 November 1954

Born: Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

Family: Married, two daughters, one son, four grandchildren

Sporting career:

As a player

♦ Overall stats: 861 games, 955 points (481 goals/474 assists)

♦ Bronze Medal, Innsbruck 1976 Olympic Winter Games

♦ Three Olympic Winter Games: Innsbruck 1976, Lake Placid 1980, Sarajevo 1984

♦ Competed at nine IIHF World Championships

♦ Triple German Ice Hockey Champion: 1978, 1981, 1985

♦ Competed in the 1981 Canada Cup

♦ German Bundesliga Top Scorer in 1982

♦ Retired from professional Ice Hockey in 1988

As a coach

♦ Head Coach of German National Hockey team at World Cup of Hockey 2004

♦ Assistant Coach of German National Hockey Team (1991 – 1994) at three IIHF World Championships and two Olympic Winter Games

♦ Head Coach at SC Riessersee Hockey Club in Germany’s Second League [1988-1991]

Sports Administration Highlights:

♦ President of the German Ice Hockey Federation [2014-current]

♦ Involved with 26 Ice Hockey World Championships, six Olympic Winter Games

♦ IIHF Council Member [2016-current]

♦ IIHF Chairman Competition & Coordination Committee [2016-2021]

♦ IIHF Chairman at several IIHF Events [2016-current]

♦ Vice-President Champions Hockey League CHL (since 2018)

♦ CEO of IIHF World Championships in Germany [2001, 2010 and 2017]

♦ First CEO of the independent German Hockey League DEL [1994-1996]

♦ Sports Director and General Secretary of German National Hockey Team [2003-2011]

♦ General Manager of German National Team at World Cup of Hockey [1996]

♦ President of Team Europe at 2016 World Cup of Hockey [2016]

♦ Vice-President Champions Hockey League (CHL)

