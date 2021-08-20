IFSC world cups in China cancelled

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) and the Chinese Mountaineering Association (CMA) are disappointed to announce the cancellation of two world cups in China at the tail-end of the 2021 season.

The IFSC Lead and Speed World Cup in Xiamen from 15 to 17 October, and the IFSC Boulder and Speed World Cup in Wujiang from 22 to 24 October, will no longer take place. Therefore, the World Cup in Kranj, Slovenia, will see the closing of the Lead season from 3 to 4 September, and the Boulder season will conclude in Seoul, South Korea, from 1 to 3 October. The finale of the shortened Speed season remains undisrupted, from 30 to 31 October in Jakarta, Indonesia.

IFSC President Marco Scolaris said:

“After a disrupted 2020 season, thanks to the efforts of our staff, officials, event organisers, athletes, and National Federations, the 2021 season has been able to go ahead successfully so far. However, the pandemic is still very real and therefore, we’re disappointed that due to COVID-19 the world cups in Xiamen and Wujiang will not go ahead in October. We thank our friends at the CMA for their support and hope that Sport Climbing will return to China in 2022.”

About the IFSC: The International Federation of Sport Climbing is the international governing body of Sport Climbing. It was founded on 27 January 2007 as a continuation of the International Council for Competition Climbing, which was founded 10 years earlier, in 1997. As a non-profit organisation, the objectives of the IFSC are the direction, regulation, promotion and development of Sport Climbing competitions all around the world.

Sport Climbing will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, and it’s been officially included in the programme of Paris 2024. In 2018, two medal events in Sport Climbing were contested at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

