AIBA plans global celebration for International Boxing Day​

With less than 10 days to go until International Boxing Day AIBA is committed to delivering an unforgettable event, with mass participation from the boxing family around the world, celebrities, as well as the general public.

The main program will take place in Belgrade, Serbia, the soon-to-be host to AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships. The schedule on 27th of August includes outdoor training at the main city square with Roy Jones Jr, boxing masterclasses, show bouts and much more.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev will also host a number of media events, to continue the conversation about the organization’s progress and its future plans for further social development of boxing. Umar Kremlev shared his thoughts on the importance of the upcoming celebration on the 27th of August:

“International Boxing Day is an opportunity for us to be together as we celebrate this mesmerizing sport. Boxing is beautiful, diverse and unifying. It is discipline, purpose, grit, spectacle, community and a family. Each year, on this day, I hope we come together to share our love and passion for this universal sport!”

Joining AIBA’s efforts are over 50 National Federations across multiple continents, who have shared their own plans of promoting and celebrating International Boxing Day. Local officials, celebrities and champions will conduct a variety of training sessions and exhibition bouts. In the spirit of unity in boxing, community betterment efforts are also being put in place as part of the events on August 27th. Some Federations are looking to work with the local youth and charity organizations.

AIBA plans to continue celebrating International Boxing Day annually and hopes that the events on the 27th of August will convince more boxing fans, new and old, athletes, officials and everyone else in the community to recognize this day as a fun, inspiring and necessary milestone in the sports calendar.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact AIBA Communication department via e-mail: communication@aiba.org

