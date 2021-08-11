Updates to BWF Tournament Calendar 2021

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can announce updates to the BWF Tournament Calendar for the remainder of 2021.

BWF is still committed to delivering the remainder of the 2021 calendar as planned we look to provide players with a safe and structured platform to earn important world ranking points and prize money in these coming months.

The following tournaments are cancelled:

♦ Korea Open 2021

♦ Macau Open 2021

The Korea Masters 2021 which was previously listed as postponed is also now cancelled. The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments.

The BWF World Junior Championships to be hosted in China in 2021 are postponed. Unfortunately, it is not feasible to conduct any tournaments in China this year. No replacement dates or locations have been set.

The SaarLorLux Open 2021 in Saarbrücken, Germany has been upgraded to HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 status and will be played under the new name of Hylo Open 2021 . It will round out the European Leg of the HSBC BWF World Tour following stops in Denmark and France.

A few other remaining tournaments are still categorised as postponed. Final decisions on those tournaments will come at a later date:

♦ PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2021 (Super 500)

♦ CELCOM AXIATA Malaysia Open 2021 (Super 750)

