HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Friday July 30, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokyo 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Podcasts

PODCAST: Tokyo Report - Unprecedented Challenges for Olympic Sponsors

Sports marketing expert Rob Prazmark says Olympic sponsors will manage to profit from their support of the Games, despite the myriad of problems in Tokyo.

Ed Hula
By
Ed Hula
July 30, 2021
ehula@aroundtherings.com
If the audio player does not load, CLICK HERE.

TOPICS

ATRPodcastTokyo ReportSponsorsOlympic SponsorsOlympics

Recent Articles