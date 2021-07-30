PODCAST: Tokyo Report - Unprecedented Challenges for Olympic Sponsors

Weightlifting Day Ahead – two medal events on tap after a two-day break

Men’s 81kg world record holder and reigning world champion from 2019 Lü Xiaojun of China is the odds-on favorite to win gold

Cuba’s champion boxers close in on Tokyo 2020 gold at the home of sumo

Rio 2016 gold medalist Julio Cesar la Cruz defeated Havana-born Emmanuel Reyes Pla of Spain in the day’s headline bout and the best fight of the session

Dr. Ben Miller: “The IOC should turn words into action and provide onsite mental health support to the athletes”

“What’s causing the most anxiety amongst Olympic athletes this year though is the fact that we’re still in the middle of a highly contagious and deadly pandemic. That somber opening ceremony in an empty stadium was unfortunately a sign of the times.”

Con el tropiezo de Djokovic, el Golden Slam se confirma como una quimera: próxima y teórica oportunidad, en París 2024

El próximo objetivo del número uno del tenis mundial es la conquista del US Open, un torneo que podría desempatar el apasionante duelo de títulos de Grand Slam que mantiene con Federer y Nadal.

With Djokovic’s stumble, the Golden Slam is confirmed as a pipe dream: next chance (if), Paris 2024

The next goal of the world tennis number one is the conquest of the US Open, a tournament that could break the exciting duel of Grand Slam titles he is fighting with Federer and Nadal.