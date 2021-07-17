Tokyo 2020 organizers reveal first positive Covid-19 case in the Olympic village

By Mark Pickering in Tokyo

On a day when the host city of the 2020 Olympiad announced 1,410 new COVID-19 cases it came as no surprise when news broke of a first positive case in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic village.

(ATR)

The organizing committee said the person, who has not been named, is not an athlete and is now in self-isolation in a hotel after testing positive on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto announced that a non-resident of Japan, who is part of the organizing committee, has tested positive but refrained from revealing the nationality and the function of the individual due to apparent privacy concerns.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said: “We are sparing no efforts,” as she tried to reassure the skeptical Japanese public and masses of media.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Tokyo and across Japan, as medical experts predicted, but the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organizing committee remain defiant about hosting the Games as planned during a global pandemic.

With a week to go until the Olympics, there have already been 45 COVID-19 cases connected to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, as of the time this story was published.

The Olympic Games will take place from 23 July to 8 August with the Paralympics set to follow from 24 August to 5 September.