U.S. Sweeps Olympic golf gold medals as Nelly Korda claims victory

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual - Medal Ceremony - Kasumigaseki Country Club - Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Gold medalist Nelly Korda of the United States, silver medalist Mone Inami of Japan and bronze medalist Lydia Ko of New Zealand pose on the podium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Nelly Korda makes it two-for-two for American golfers, winning the women’s Olympic tournament by one stroke, in what was a tight finish under ominous skies at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Korda matched her countryman Xander Schauffele, who also won a gold medal in the men’s tournament last Sunday. The 23-year-old Korda entered this week’s tournament as the world’s number one ranked golfer and she lived up to expectations.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual - Medal Ceremony - Kasumigaseki Country Club - Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Gold medalist Nelly Korda of the United States bites her medal. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The U.S. pro golfer held off late charges by Japan’s Mone Inami and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, the Rio 2016 silver medalist – both of whom fired closing 65′s – as the tournament was ultimately decided on the 18th hole. Korda knocked in a short par putt to win an Olympic gold medal.

“I’ve always been a fighter, I’ll never back down and I’m going to fight to the end and I showed that today,” said Korda, a Florida resident, asked about the close finish.

Her older sister Jessica, who finished at nine-under, eight shots behind, was the first to run onto to the 18th green and give her a hug after she dropped the final putt. Korda’s father Petr was a top ranked tennis player and Olympian representing the Czech Republic.

“This is super special, being an Olympian is already special itself, but being an Olympic gold medalist is amazing,” Korda said.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual - Final - Round 4 - Kasumigaseki Country Club - Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Nelly Korda of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Korda, who won her first Major tournament in the U.S. six weeks ago, edged both Inami and Ko by one shot, completing her four rounds at seventeen-under par, 267. Korda’s final round 69, matching the same score on Saturday, sealed the Olympic gold medal.

Inami and Ko returned to the 18th tee to decide a sudden death playoff for the silver medal. The New Zealand golfer, with her Korean roots, sent her tee shot into a fairway bunker left and never fully recovered. Inami made par and when Ko’s ten-foot putt to extend the match slid past the hole, silver belonged to the 22-year-old Japanese golfer.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual - Final - Round 4 - Kasumigaseki Country Club - Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Mone Inami of Japan reacts after winning the silver medal. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“I don’t feel this is real, I still cannot believe,” Inami said. “This Games in Japan and a Japanese player won a medal. For the future of the game I hope a new generation will come.

“I was able to show young golfers some good dreams. I will be back on (the JLPGA) Tour and I hope we have new spectators and fans.”

Ko added a bronze medal to her silver from Rio, becoming Olympic golf’s first repeat medalist.

“It’s a huge honor to bring two medals for New Zealand and to be a two-time medalist over the last two Games,” Ko said. “I’ve really enjoyed my two times at the Olympics – this is for New Zealand.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Golf - Women's Individual - Medal Ceremony - Kasumigaseki Country Club - Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan - August 7, 2021. Bronze medalist Lydia Ko of New Zealand poses with her medal. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A late round storm and lightning warning halted play for 45 minutes as Korda, Ko and India’s Aditi Ashok were on the 17th hole. Fortunately, after brief, torrential rain showers, competition resumed.

Korda began the day with a three-stroke advantage over Ashok. She recorded five birdies, a bogey and a double bogey on seven, a mistake that Korda said woke her up. Ashok, who was the youngest golfer in the Rio 2016 field at age 18, played valiantly, finishing at fifteen-under, two shots behind Korda and one adrift of the medals.

The United States was the only country with four male and four female golfers playing in Tokyo, the maximum number of athletes allowed per country according to qualification criteria. Korda and Schauffele proved that there is strength in numbers, rising to the top of their respective 60-player fields.

New International Golf Federation president Annika Sorenstam, who won last weekend’s U.S. Women’s Senior Open in Connecticut by eight strokes, was present at and contributed to the medal and flower ceremony.

Follow Brian on Twitter - @Brian_Pinelli