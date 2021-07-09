AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Thursday July 8, 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
infobae

Watered Down Beer Sponsors for Olympics

(ATR) In an unusual move, rival companies have been named this week as the official domestic beer sponsors of the Beijing Olympics

Por
Newsroom Infobae
8 de Julio de 2021

infobae(ATR) In an unusual move, rival companies have been named this week as the official domestic beer sponsors of the Beijing Olympics. Defying marketing wisdom that calls for sponsorship exclusivity, Yanjing and Tsingtao will share the China beer category.

BOCOG marketing chief Yuan Bin calls it "special situation" for the press in Beijing.

Indeed it is. With Budweiser signed-on already as the international beer sponsor for 2008 (as well as for the Chinese National Olympic Committee), BOCOG perhaps found face-saving value in splitting the domestic beer category between Yanjing, China's top brand and Tsingtao, now partly owned by Budweiser parent Anheuser Busch.

"We're happy that Tsingtao, in which Anheuser-Busch holds a 27 percent economic interest, joins us in supporting the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games," says A-B Olympics marketing chief Tony Ponturo in a statement to Around the Rings.

"We have always understood that the Beijing Organizing Committee would sell the "domestic beer" category sponsorship of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games," says Ponturo, expressing no complaints about having to split the beer category into three parts.

Yanjing is considered the n

infobaeumber-one local brand in Beijing, so its selection by BOCOG as beer sponsor may be good business.

Tsingtao may China's best-known export, but it is a dribble in the domestic market compared with Yanjing, so Olympic sponsorship could help the brand in China.

It's not known yet if the same amount is being paid by each company to become a sponsors and whether there are limits or restrictions on the marketing campaigns of the two domestic sponsors.

More on the story coming in August 12 issue of Around the Rings.Com, your weekly review of news about the business of the Olympics.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATR

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Google Meet: cómo cancelar el ruido durante una videollamada

Google Meet: cómo cancelar el ruido durante una videollamada

Hallaron el cuerpo de Andrea, la última desaparecida de la familia Cattarossi en Miami

Los asintomáticos pueden padecer afecciones neurológicas por COVID-19

Bolivia aseguró que el gobierno de Macri envió “material bélico” para reprimir las protestas contra Jeanine Áñez

Femicidio de Florencia Romano: el principal sospechoso confesó el crimen en un juicio abreviado y lo condenaron a prisión perpetua

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

“Listilla desde chiquilla”: Xóchitl Gálvez señaló oficio de Irma Eréndira Sandoval para autoexculparse

“Listilla desde chiquilla”: Xóchitl Gálvez señaló oficio de Irma Eréndira Sandoval para autoexculparse

Así fue como José Luis Chilavert ‘trabajó psicológicamente’ a René Higuita para marcarle de penal

¡Qué cambio!, Revelan fotos del ‘antes y después’ de Andrea Valdiri

Santiago Nieto se reunió con líder de diputados de Morena: perfilan reforma contra lavado de dinero

Captaron en video a otro hermano de AMLO recibiendo fajos de billetes de David León

TELESHOW

Malverde: Pedro Fernández mandó un mensaje a los devotos del “santo patrón” del narco

Malverde: Pedro Fernández mandó un mensaje a los devotos del “santo patrón” del narco

“Hubiera muerto desangrado”: Willie Colón contó que su esposa le salvó la vida tras accidente

Marilyn Manson se entregó a la policía y fue liberado bajo fianza

Este fue el consejo que le dio Lucerito Mijares a su mamá para que luzca joven y bella

Los Teletubbies se vacunaron contra COVID-19

DEPORTES

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

“Esto se hace por los atletas y punto”: Paola Morán respondió crítica de David Faitelson a los JJOO

La Selección Mexicana Olímpica ya se encuentra en Tokio

Neymar explotó contra los brasileños que prefieren que Argentina gane la Copa América: el posteo de la polémica

Un fan inesperado: la figura brasileña que visitó a Messi en la previa de la final de la Copa América

Así es el hotel en donde Argentina pasa las horas previas a la final contra Brasil: el detalle clave en las habitaciones