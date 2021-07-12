India Facing Rebellion Against NOC President

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - SEPTEMBER 08: WSF President N Ramachandran speaks during a World Squash Federation (WSF) presentation during the 125th IOC Session - New Sport Announcement at the Hilton Hotel on September 8, 2013 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

(ATR) Nearly a week after IOC president Thomas Bach’s visit to India, leaders of India’s sporting ministries are looking to oust current NOC president N. Ramachandran.

Reports have surfaced of an insurgent development among various national sporting federations and state Olympic associations calling for a change of leadership within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

A source close to the development says more than 140 out of the 183 associations and federations have collaborated together to call for a vote of no confidence against the current president of the NOC.

The reported leader of the charge is Hockey India president Narinder Batra. Batra sent a letter to the various federations last week questioning the leadership capabilities of Ramachandran.

A special general body meeting will be called if the required number of members can be reached to pass a motion of no confidence against Ramachandran. Two-thirds of members need to be present to call the meeting and remove the incumbent from his position.

This discord in India comes less than a week after Thomas Bach called for unity among the Indian sporting federations and associations during his visit with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Monday.

"It would not be new for India. This is why, without knowing, I was sending this message and appealing for unity in the IOA. Our appeal to the IOA and [national sports federations] is to focus on the athletes. Make your athletes successful. IOA needs to find unity," Bach said during the meeting.

The meeting also lay to rest rumors of a potential 2024 Olympic bid for India. Both the prime minister and IOC president agreed it was too early for an Indian bid.

Written by Kevin Nutley

