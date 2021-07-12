HomeNewsEspañol
Consultants Lining Up for 2024 Olympic Race

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021
Fireworks explode around the Fisht Olympic Stadium at the end of the Closing Ceremony of the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 23, 2014 at the Olympic Park in Sochi. AFP PHOTO / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
(ATR) Ten consultants are listed as helping 2024 Olympic bids on the IOC’s website.

Boston, Hamburg, and Paris all have consultants listed as working for them, five days after the IOC launched its consultant register.

Six consultants and firms are listed as working for Boston 2024. Jon Tibbs and Associates, Renaissance Sports, Teneo Sports and West Street Associates are the four consultant firms listed for Boston 2024 with George Hirthler and Derrick Salisbury listed as well.

Ella Golding & Sons from Hong Kong is registered with Hamburg 2024, along with Abdul Rahim from Pakistan.

Two French firms - FormaSPORT and Sport Intelligence - are registered with Paris 2024.

Rome 2024 has not had any consultants register with the IOC’s website.

At this time, the registry does not distinguish if the consultants and firms have contracts with the 2024 bid committees or with the bid city’s national Olympic committee.

Written by Aaron Bauer

