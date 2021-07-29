Weightlifting Day Ahead – no competition on July 29th and 30th

Who’s on the mat
No events until July 31st.
What to look out for
Weightlifting will take a two-day break from the Games. Events resume with the Men’s 81kg and Men’s 96kg on Saturday, July 31st, and competitions will then continue until August 4th.
Story of the day
Heavy favorite Shi Zhiyong won gold in dominant fashion in the men’s 73kg event on Wednesday. Zhiyong set a new world record in the process of 364kg across both lifts. Julio Mayora of Venezuela won his country’s first medal at Tokyo by placing second, and Indonesian Rahmat Erwin Abdullah took the bronze.
Medal count as of July 28th
1. China: 4 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze
2. Chinese Taipei: 1 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze
3. Canada: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze
3. Philippines: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze
5. Indonesia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze
6. Italy: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze
7. Colombia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze
7. India: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze
7. Turkmenistan: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze
7. Venezuela: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze
10. Kazakhstan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze
11. Japan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze
Media Watch
♦ Japanese bronze medalist Mikiko Ando severely injured her knee three weeks before the Games – now she’s a bronze medalist!
♦ Not to be outdone, new Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz overcame being stranded in Malaysia last year for months by building her own gym and weights out of bamboo and water jugs.
♦ For more news about the Tokyo 2020 weightlifting competition, visit the IWF’s new website.
Compiled by ATR staff
