IWF Launches New Website On The Day Of The Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony

On the day of the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020, the International Weightlifting Federation has launched its new website, which can be found on iwf.sport. With the launch of this new website, IWF joined the effort made by the IOC, Tokyo 2020 and others to boost digital engagement for the Olympic competitions, with iwf.sport featuring a special Tokyo 2020 section.

”We are very pleased to be able to make our own contribution to the way people will interact online with weightlifting at Tokyo 2020 and beyond, with the launch of this new website,” said IWF President Dr Michael Irani. “Weightlifting is universally accessible and universally useful, helping people to build and maintain strength throughout life. In order to best promote weightlifting, we must take full advantage of the incredible opportunity that is the Olympic Games. We will also bring to life the stories of our athletes, our World Championships and other events.

”Throughout Tokyo 2020, a dedicated IWF team will be onsite, together with other broadcasters and media. They will report on the resonant stories of the sport, like the participation of TOUA Loa Dika (PNG) who in Sydney 2000 became the first woman to lift on an Olympic platform. The use of iwf.sport sees the IWF join a number of other International Federations in migrating to the .sport platform, which was secured for dedicated use by the sports movement by GAISF.