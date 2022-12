Pasó Qatar 2022, pero la región seguirá bien abrazada al deporte olímpico

Recent Articles

Qatar 2022 has come to an end, but the region will continue to embrace Olympic sports

In the next three years, Doha, which aims for the Games, will host the most prestigious competitions such as World Judo, Swimming and Table Tennis Championships. In addition, the fervor for the ball will last: the next two Asian Soccer Cups will be held in the Middle East.

Marie-Philip Poulin makes history by winning Canada’s Athlete of the Year award

It is the first time the award has gone to a female hockey player since its inception 86 years ago.

Messi or Mbappé?: The PSG president confessed who he wants to win the World Cup in Qatar

Nasser Al-Khelaifi expressed his joy at the tournament played by his club's mega-stars and indicated which team he will support on Sunday. He also spoke about the continuity of La Pulga in the Parisian painting.

The death sentence of the Iranian soccer player and the silence of FIFA

Amir Nazr-Azadani was sentenced to death for participating in anti-regime protests. The highest organization of football has not spoken out. The cases of other soccer players executed and sentenced