Todos los caminos conducen a… Niza

For the first time in history and due to the start of the 2024 Olympic Games, the Tour de France will not end in Paris.

Qatar recognized the death of “between 400 and 500” migrants working for the World Cup

Hassan al Thawadi, General Secretary of Qatar 2022, admitted this in an interview and it generated strong repercussions. The Supreme Committee then released a statement to clarify the figure. Human rights, once again in the focus of the World Cup.