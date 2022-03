DETRÁS DE ESCENA: Rusia revela la imposibilidad de que el deporte sea apolítico

BEHIND THE SCENES: Russia reveals the impossibility of sport being apolitical

Thomas Bach himself is convinced that sport and politics are inseparable. He explained this in 2014, a year after becoming president, in a speech at the Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

IPC will allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paralympics

The athletes would compete as neutral athletes under the Paralympic flag

USOPC and NCAA announce new cooperation agreement that covers Olympic and Paralympic sport

The USOPC and NCAA announced a new cooperation agreement covering Olympic and Paralympic sport. The agreement strengthens ties between the two organizations, with the aim of improving the student-athlete experience for collegiate athletes engaged in Olympic and Paralympic sport

Ukrainian athletes en route to Beijing for Winter Paralympics

It has been confirmed that Ukrainian athletes are on their way to Beijing to compete at the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has also left question marks around the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Games

Australian Olympic Committee supports IOC resolution on Russia and Belarus

The AOC said they will adhere to participation recommendations after Ukraine invasion