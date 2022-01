Muere en accidente de esquí la mejor jugadora de béisbol de Canadá a los 33

Olympians and Paralympians call on world leaders help regarding COVID-19 vaccines

The video, produced by the IOC, features Olympians and Paralympians who call on world leaders to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

Olympian Deon Lendore killed in car crash in Texas

The Trinidad and Tobago star was just 29. He competed in the last three editions of the Summer Games, winning bronze in London 2012.

The IOC mourns the loss of former director general Francois Carrard

Carrard passed away at the age of 83 after being ill for several months

Andrew Jennings hailed as giant in sports journalism

Andrew Jennings is remembered as a journalist who exposed corruption at the IOC and FIFA

GAISF President looks toward the future, not towards the organization’s potential dissolution

GAISF President Ivo Ferriani delivered his new year message on Monday. The one notable omission from his message? The potential dissolution of the organization he commands.