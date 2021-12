Cuatro futbolistas muertos por ataques al corazón en la semana navideña aviva atención de los expertos

GCC Games postponed as international sporting community deals with latest wave of Covid-19

The sporting event involving Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates has become the most recent causality of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event had been scheduled to place in the month preceding the 2022 Winter Olympics.

NHL pushes back resumption of season to Tuesday at the earliest

The league paused all games through Christmas Day with the hope of resuming play Monday

Decorated Taekwondo Champion Irem Yaman announces retirement.

Yaman won two World Championships in her illustrious career

Canada has to scrap curling mixed doubles Olympic qualifier due to COVID-19 concerns

The winning team from the event would’ve represented Team Canada in Beijing Games

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin announces positive coronavirus case

Overall World Cup leader will miss two races in Austria this week after making the announcement on her social media.