DETRÁS DE ESCENA: Polo en la arena o en la nieve, sobre bicicletas o ruedas eléctricas: secretos del plan para volver a ser un deporte olímpico

BEHIND THE SCENES: Becoming more urban and popular, polo’s plan to return to the Olympics

Today, the Games have surfing, skateboarding and climbing, three sports unimaginable in the Olympic program until a few years ago. Polo took note of that and wants to follow the same path.

India and Russia support Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics according to Chinese state media

The alleged support comes at time when China is facing a potential diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

2021 Winter Universiade falls victim to omnicron variant

The 2021 Winter Universiade was cancelled as the result of restrictions stemming from concerns over the omnicron variant of Covid-19. The newly announced restrictions were the final nail in the coffin for a sporting event that had already been postponed once as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oscar Pistorius moved to prison closer to Reeva Steenkamp’s parents in anticipation of meeting

Pistorius has served half of his sentence for the murder of his girlfriend and may be eligible for parole upon meeting her parents