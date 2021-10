USA Hockey needs a new general manager and the Florida Panthers need a new head coach amid the fallout from the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual abuse scandal

Stan Bowman, who was part of a sexual assault cover up in 2010 while he was GM of the NHL’s Blackhawks, resigned as GM of the 2022 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team earlier this week.

Mitt Romney Calls for U.S. Government Zero Budget for Beijing Winter Olympics

Funding for U.S. athletes would not be affected should the legislation designed to support a diplomatic boycott be passed.

Alejandro Blanco to preside over the Spanish Olympic Committee until 2025 to complete 20 years in office

The COE Electoral Board will meet on November 4 to finish examining the candidacy and proclaim Blanco as president.

Alejandro Blanco presidirá el Comité Olímpico Español hasta 2025 para completar 20 años en el cargo

La Junta Electoral del COE se reunira el 4 de noviembre para terminar de examinar la candidatura y proclamar a Blanco como presidente.

Olympian, Surfer and Humanitarian Duke Kahanomoku Saluted in Film

The producers of Waterman, a new documentary on the life of Kahanomoku, talk about the film in the ATR podcast.