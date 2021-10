Olviden a Madrid por un tiempo: la obsesión del Comité Olímpico Español pasa por los Juegos de Invierno en Barcelona, Zaragoza y los Pirineos. Y quizás más.

Forget Madrid for a while: the Spanish Olympic Committee’s obsession is with the Winter Games in Barcelona, Zaragoza and the Pyrenees. And maybe beyond

In an interview with Around the Rings, Alejandro Blanco explained how he is pushing for the 2030 bid amid Spain’s very complex political landscape, with part of the Catalans demanding independence. And he is open to a heterodox Games.

‘Bubble’ system in place as Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games passes 50 days to go mark

The mascot and slogan for the event, which runs from December 2 to 6, were revealed on Wednesday.

Coates hails Tokyo as greatest Olympics and talks about his future with Australian Olympic Committee

AOC president and IOC vice president John Coates delivers his first major remarks since the end of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Infantino’s dreams now include a World Cup with Israel and Arab countries sharing hosting duties

The FIFA president discussed a potential 2030 World Cup co-hosting bid with Israel’s prime minister during a two-day visit.

Samaranch says China is giving “all possible facilities” for Beijing 2022 and there will be no quarantine for the Olympic family

The Spanish leader reveals a possible budget of just over $2 billion for the Barcelona-Pyrenees bid for the 2030 Winter Games.