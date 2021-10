Efectos de la pandemia y retos de los Comités Olímpicos, en el centro de la Asamblea General de ACNO este fin de semana

Pandemic effects and challenges for Olympic Committees, at the center of ANOC General Assembly this weekend

NOCs could also address FIFA’s controversial proposal and add to IOC’s concern about the World Cup every two years.

“Mixed Zone” podcast: World Cups in the spotlight as FIFA pushes for biennial tourneys while USA Rugby bids for men’s and women’s events

A contentious meeting between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and UEFA this week as soccer’s governing body moves forward with idea of a World Cup every two years. Elsewhere, the United States could be hosting two Rugby World Cups by the end of the decade.

World’s top lacrosse teams set to battle it out in the newest format of the game - Federation Focus

Also: FIH announces extension of partnership with Polytan; first nominees revealed for World Athletics Awards 2021.

World Cup every two years project loses momentum: Infantino agrees not to put the issue to a vote in December

Gianni Infantino instead announced FIFA would host a remote “global summit” on December 20th to discuss the future of international soccer and “try to reach a consensus.”

Canada makes full COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for participation at Beijing 2022

A Canadian government requirement played a part in the decision by the Canadian Olympic Committee.