El COI rompe su silencio y se posiciona en contra del plan de la FIFA de celebrar un Mundial cada dos años

IOC breaks its silence and takes a stand against FIFA’s plan for a World Cup every two years

“Strong reservations and concerns regarding the plans to generate more revenue for FIFA”, the olympic governing body says.

The Queen’s Baton Relay returns to The Gambia as part of a 10-week tour through Africa

The Queen’s Baton Relay will travel through The Gambia for the first time in nearly 12 years. President Adama Barrow is slated to be one of the baton bearers.

Dakar 2026 on target in its efforts to make the most out of the Youth Olympic Games postponement

The first sports development initiatives, as well as updates on the status of ongoing renovation and construction work, were the focus of the third IOC Coordination Commission meeting.

“Zona mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings: ACNO se activa en la lucha por la presidencia y España define a Barcelona como gran prioridad en la carrera por ganar una sede de Juegos Olímpicos

En una nueva edición de “Zona mixta”, Neven Ilic, Juan Antonio Samaranch jr. y Alejandro Blanco son los nombres en debate.

A new chapter begins for World Rowing as it names a new executive director - Federation Focus

Also: World Skate to codify global judging system; World Athletics visits Oregon ahead of next year’s World Championships; FINA plans to create Integrity Unit