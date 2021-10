Cuba sufre sus primeros reveses fuera del ring del Mundial de Boxeo: Covid-19 le elimina a cuatro púgiles antes de tomar el avión

International Hockey Federation defends itself over Hockey Stars Awards controversy

FIH president Thierry Weil, responding on Monday to online criticism of the award winners, said a task force would likely be created to look into the matter.

Commonwealth Games Federation approves measures to attract potential host cities

Time is running out to find a host for the Games in 2026 with a lack of bidders and the COVID-19 pandemic having delayed the process substantially.

Diplomat, former head of state will lead search for 2036 Olympic host

Former president of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović handed high profile assignment. IOC member and World Triathlon President Marisol Casado joins Future Host Commission.

World Taekwondo president Chungwon Choue, running unopposed, wins fifth term during virtual election

The South Korean, who has served as president since 2004, won in the first elections to be held under World Taekwondo’s governance reforms made in April.

“Zona mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings: la creciente presencia de jóvenes ex deportistas en la alta dirigencia deportiva y las vacunas según se trate de la FIFA o del tenis

En una nueva edición de “Zona mixta”, el foco está puesto en el adiós de Pau Gasol y en lo que significa la tendencia de deportistas recientemente retirados y con responsabilidades diligénciales.