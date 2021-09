Abren investigación por muerte de boxeadora mexicana en Montreal que peleó por unos 1.400 dólares

OpEd: The Keys to Tokyo’s Success - How Tokyo 2020 Pulled Off the Games That Many Believed Too Dangerous & Wanted Cancelled

While athletes performed at awe inspiring levels in Tokyo, The Opinionist says the controversy and conjecture that surrounded the Games has overshadowed the organization that made Tokyo 2020 possible and successful.

Hula Report: Paralympics On the Rise with Paris, Los Angeles and Brisbane

The next three cities hosting the Games should supercharge the event. All three are from countries that are Paralympic bedrock.

Colorful Paralympics closing ceremony concludes Tokyo 2020 as Paris celebrates the handover

Afghanistan’s Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli, who were able to escape from their country during the Games, carried their flag during the closing ceremony.

Brazil seals fifth consecutive Paralympic football title with win over arch-rivals Argentina

Raimundo Mendes, who won gold with Brazil at London 2012 and Rio 2016, scores the only goal of the match.

Dane delight as ex-world champ, 43, beats battling Brit to taekwondo gold at the Tokyo Paralympics

Danish cancer survivor Lisa Gjessing outguns newcomer Beth Munro, who only joined Great Britain team last year.