Oro y récord mundial: Pipo Carlomagno, el nadador argentino que busca metas tan grandes como los mismos Juegos Paralímpicos

Mitsubishi the newest official partner of the 2023 Pan American Games – Sponsor Spotlight

Also: VK a national supporter of 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup; Street League Skateboarding picks up two new sponsors and four new broadcasting partners; Prudential announces partnership with USA Climbing

Teenage Rio 2016 Paralympic medalist matures to beat Canadian flagbearer for judo gold

Algeria’s Cherine Abdellaoui: “It has been so difficult in terms of the pandemic in the country and it is a great achievement to get this medal”.

Boxing Federation leaders believe in the potential for growth of adaptive boxing

AIBA secretary general István Kovács concedes still not a large enough demand to organize official competitions, while Roy Jones Jr. speaks of autistic individual who has benefited from boxing.

San Salvador forms the organizing committee for the Central Caribbean Games and Salvadorans celebrate the first Paralympic medal in their history

In an interview with Around the Rings, the president of Centro Caribe Sports, Luis Mejía, highlights the creation of COSSAN 2023 and announces a trip to El Salvador.

San Salvador constituye el comité organizador de Juegos CentroCaribe y salvadoreños celebran la primera medalla paralímpica de su historia

En diálogo con Around the Rings, el presidente de Centro Caribe Sports, Luis Mejía, destaca la creación del COSSAN 2023 y anuncia viaje a El Salvador.