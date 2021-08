Celebration amid concern as Tokyo 2020 Paralympics open in nearly empty stadium

‘Most important Paralympics’ get underway with 162 delegations at opening ceremony. IPC president Andrew Parsons cites the power and potential of ‘WeThe15’

Barranquilla to host the Pan American Games 2027

The official announcement by Panam Sports will be made this Friday in that city, as confirmed by Around the Rings.

Barranquilla será sede de los Juegos Panamericanos 2027

El anuncio oficial por parte de Panam Sports se hará este viernes en esa ciudad, según confirmó Around the Rings.

Tokyo Paralympic organizing committee reveals the theme of the opening ceremony – but withholds the names of those involved in it

Japanese media report that the anonymity is designed to prevent a repeat of the personnel-related controversies seen ahead of the Olympic opening ceremony.

Flag of Afghanistan to be displayed at Tokyo Paralympic opening ceremony as a “sign of solidarity”

The country’s two athletes are unable to safely travel to the Paralympics due to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.