The Hope and Dreams Festival ended successfully in Jordan

An inspiring evening in Amman, the capital of Jordan, with competitions in taekwondo, baseball 5 and badminton, brought to an end the II Sports Festival “Hope and Dreams” of the World Taekwondo.

Building on last year’s success, the Festival included exercises and demonstrations of four sports in the Azraq and Za’atari refugee camps, followed by competitions on two playing fields in Amman.

The president of THF and president of World Taekwondo, Chungwon Choue, stressed the commitment to giving visibility to refugees and inspiring hope and dreams, since sport can “play an important role in promoting peace”.

Maher Magableh, member of the World Taekwondo Council, commented: “We had more than 600 refugee children from Camp Azraq, Camp Za’atari and Camp Souf participating in four different sports. It was a much bigger festival than last year. For some of the children, it was their first time leaving the refugee camp. They were very happy and seeing the progress made was very emotional.”

Hope and Dreams is in line with the Global Taekwondo Sustainability Strategy and contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Olympic Agenda 2020+5 by strengthening support for refugees and displaced persons.