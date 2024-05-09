IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

The Hope and Dreams Festival ended successfully in Jordan

The multi-sport event Hope and Dreams of the Humanitarian Taekwondo Foundation (THF) concluded with great competitions. Refugee children participated in baseball 5, taekwondo, basketball and badminton.

Compartir
Compartir articulo
World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue Credits. World Taekwondo
World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue Credits. World Taekwondo

An inspiring evening in Amman, the capital of Jordan, with competitions in taekwondo, baseball 5 and badminton, brought to an end the II Sports Festival “Hope and Dreams” of the World Taekwondo.

Building on last year’s success, the Festival included exercises and demonstrations of four sports in the Azraq and Za’atari refugee camps, followed by competitions on two playing fields in Amman.

World Taekwondo
World Taekwondo

The president of THF and president of World Taekwondo, Chungwon Choue, stressed the commitment to giving visibility to refugees and inspiring hope and dreams, since sport can “play an important role in promoting peace”.

Maher Magableh, member of the World Taekwondo Council, commented: “We had more than 600 refugee children from Camp Azraq, Camp Za’atari and Camp Souf participating in four different sports. It was a much bigger festival than last year. For some of the children, it was their first time leaving the refugee camp. They were very happy and seeing the progress made was very emotional.”

Hope and Dreams is in line with the Global Taekwondo Sustainability Strategy and contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Olympic Agenda 2020+5 by strengthening support for refugees and displaced persons.

Temas Relacionados

Hope and Dreams FestivalJordanParis 2024

Recent Articles

They give up the Olympic dream to help those affected by the tragic flood in Brazil

The rowers Evaldo Becker, Alef Fontoura, Daniel Lima and Piedro Tuchtenhagen were due to travel to the Olympic Qualifying Championship in Lucerne, their last chance to go to Paris, but they decided to stay and collaborate with the people affected by the floods in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, who have already left more than 100 dead.
They give up the Olympic dream to help those affected by the tragic flood in Brazil

Guinea, the last ticket to Paris: the soccer scene and the big question about big figures

The African national team beat Indonesia in the playoff and will be part of Group A, the only one left to complete. Emmanuel Macron spoke again about the presence of Kylian Mbappé and Argentina dreams of being able to count on Lionel Messi. The champion in Tokyo, Brazil, will be the biggest absentee at the Olympics.
Guinea, the last ticket to Paris: the soccer scene and the big question about big figures

The Hope and Dreams Festival ended successfully in Jordan

The multi-sport event Hope and Dreams of the Humanitarian Taekwondo Foundation (THF) concluded with great competitions. Refugee children participated in baseball 5, taekwondo, basketball and badminton.
The Hope and Dreams Festival ended successfully in Jordan

Kipchoge’s anguish: he is accused on social media of having participated in the death of his rival Kelvin Kiptum

The Kenyan, who aspires to become the first man to win three consecutive Olympic marathons in Paris 2024, acknowledged that he fears for the life of his family after receiving numerous threats from users involving him in the sudden death of record holder Kelvin Kiptum.
Kipchoge’s anguish: he is accused on social media of having participated in the death of his rival Kelvin Kiptum

The Olympic flame has arrived in France and begins its journey until the cauldron is ignited

The legendary Belem sailboat arrived at the Old Port of Marseille and the swimmer Florent Manaudou was in charge of receiving the torch, which will travel across the country until the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 26.
The Olympic flame has arrived in France and begins its journey until the cauldron is ignited