IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

The United States dominated the World Relay Championship: all those qualified for Paris 2024

The North American positions, with Noah Lyles in the 4x100, stayed in the Bahamas with four of the five races and the other was in Botswana, which won the 4x400 with the presence of Letsile Tesogo. The World Cup awarded places for the Olympic Games.

Compartir
Compartir articulo
The Americans Tamari Davis, Gabrielle Thomas, Celera Barnes and Melissa Jefferson won the 4x100 in the World Relay Championship in Bahamas. Credit. World Athletics
The Americans Tamari Davis, Gabrielle Thomas, Celera Barnes and Melissa Jefferson won the 4x100 in the World Relay Championship in Bahamas. Credit. World Athletics

At the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, in the Bahamas, the United States was the great dominator of the World Relay Championship, which also qualified for the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

The United States won four of the five events that were contested: the mixed and women’s 4x400 and the men’s and women’s 4x100. Meanwhile, Botswana took advantage of the absence of the North American team to win the men’s 4x400.

Letsile Tebogo, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, Leungo Scotch and Bayapo Ndori gave Botswana the title in the 4x400 track. Credit. World Athletics
Letsile Tebogo, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, Leungo Scotch and Bayapo Ndori gave Botswana the title in the 4x400 track. Credit. World Athletics

Led by Noah Lyles, the United States won the 4x100 with a time of 37.40, just two hundredths of the championship record. Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey and Kyree King completed a post that left Canada and France behind, bronze for the disqualification of Italy for an out-of-zone relay.

Among women, Tamari Davis, Gabrielle Thomas, Celera Barnes and Melissa Jefferson gave the victory to the United States by nailing the clocks to 41.85, a new championship record, surpassing the 41.88 she had achieved 10 years ago on the same track. The podium was completed by France and Great Britain.

In the women’s 4x400, the Americans Quanera Hayes, Gabrielle Thomas, Bailey Lear and Alexis Holmes won with a time of 3:21.70 to leave Poland and Canada behind (3:25.17); meanwhile, in the same distance but between men, Botswana, led by Letsile Tebogo and with Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, Leungo Scotch and Bayapo Ndori, won with 2:59.11 and the podium was completed by South Africa and Belgium.

Finally, United States, made up of Matthew Boling, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Willington Wright and Kendall Ellis, was crowned in the mixed 4x400 with a mark of 3:10.73. The Netherlands (with Femke Bol) was second and Ireland, third.

World Relay Championship: All countries qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics

  • Women ‘s 4x100: United States, France, Poland, Canada, Germany, Australia, Great Britain, Netherlands, Italy, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Jamaica, Switzerland and Trinidad and Tobago.
  • Men’s 4x100: United States, Japan, Canada, Italy, China, France, Great Britain, Jamaica, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Germany, Nigeria and Liberia.
  • Women’s 4x400: Ireland, Great Britain, Italy, Poland, Canada, France, the United States, Norway, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Jamaica and India.
  • Men ‘s 4x400: Botswana, South Africa, Belgium, Japan, Germany, Italy, Nigeria, Great Britain, United States, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Poland and India.
  • Mixed 4x400: Netherlands, Dominican Republic, United States, Nigeria, Ireland, Belgium, Poland, France, Bahamas, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Jamaica and Ukraine.

Temas Relacionados

AthleticsWorld AthleticsParis 2024World Relay Championship

Recent Articles

The United States dominated the World Relay Championship: all those qualified for Paris 2024

The North American positions, with Noah Lyles in the 4x100, stayed in the Bahamas with four of the five races and the other was in Botswana, which won the 4x400 with the presence of Letsile Tesogo. The World Cup awarded places for the Olympic Games.
The United States dominated the World Relay Championship: all those qualified for Paris 2024

The opening party on the Seine, despite all the conflicts

Thomas Bach confirmed that the opening of the games will be centered on the iconic river. Background and consequences of celebrations outside the stadium. Russians and Belarusians, without a parade.
The opening party on the Seine, despite all the conflicts

Israel-Hamas war: the Israeli wrestling delegation will not travel to the pre-Olympic Games in Turkey

The measure ordered by the Security Agency leaves five wrestlers without the last chance to qualify for Paris and came after the suspension of commercial relations announced by the Turkish nation; could they receive an invitation?
Israel-Hamas war: the Israeli wrestling delegation will not travel to the pre-Olympic Games in Turkey

Katie Ledecky received the highest civil distinction in the United States

She is the first female swimmer in history to win the Presidential Medal of Freedom; during the week she had confirmed her will to reach Los Angeles 2028.
Katie Ledecky received the highest civil distinction in the United States

Thomas Bach, on the opening ceremony: “The decision is clear, it will be in the Seine”

The president of the IOC assured that the original idea will be maintained in the midst of growing terrorist threats and explained that the French authorities “are taking into account all the scenarios and are updating them every day”. The start of the Olympic Games will be on July 26th.
Thomas Bach, on the opening ceremony: “The decision is clear, it will be in the Seine”