The United States dominated the World Relay Championship: all those qualified for Paris 2024

The Americans Tamari Davis, Gabrielle Thomas, Celera Barnes and Melissa Jefferson won the 4x100 in the World Relay Championship in Bahamas. Credit. World Athletics

At the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, in the Bahamas, the United States was the great dominator of the World Relay Championship, which also qualified for the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

The United States won four of the five events that were contested: the mixed and women’s 4x400 and the men’s and women’s 4x100. Meanwhile, Botswana took advantage of the absence of the North American team to win the men’s 4x400.

Letsile Tebogo, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, Leungo Scotch and Bayapo Ndori gave Botswana the title in the 4x400 track. Credit. World Athletics

Led by Noah Lyles, the United States won the 4x100 with a time of 37.40, just two hundredths of the championship record. Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey and Kyree King completed a post that left Canada and France behind, bronze for the disqualification of Italy for an out-of-zone relay.

Among women, Tamari Davis, Gabrielle Thomas, Celera Barnes and Melissa Jefferson gave the victory to the United States by nailing the clocks to 41.85, a new championship record, surpassing the 41.88 she had achieved 10 years ago on the same track. The podium was completed by France and Great Britain.

US women in a league of their own in the 4x100m final.



41.85 championship record 😤#WorldRelays pic.twitter.com/0AeA1nGTiB — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) May 6, 2024

In the women’s 4x400, the Americans Quanera Hayes, Gabrielle Thomas, Bailey Lear and Alexis Holmes won with a time of 3:21.70 to leave Poland and Canada behind (3:25.17); meanwhile, in the same distance but between men, Botswana, led by Letsile Tebogo and with Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, Leungo Scotch and Bayapo Ndori, won with 2:59.11 and the podium was completed by South Africa and Belgium.

Finally, United States, made up of Matthew Boling, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Willington Wright and Kendall Ellis, was crowned in the mixed 4x400 with a mark of 3:10.73. The Netherlands (with Femke Bol) was second and Ireland, third.

A total of 70 teams have qualified for relay events at the @Paris2024

Olympic Games following two days of thrilling action at the #WorldRelays Bahamas 24.



Press Release ⬇️ — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) May 6, 2024

World Relay Championship: All countries qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics