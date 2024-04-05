IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

Eliud Kipchoge and Peres Jepchirchir, the standouts in Kenya’s pre-selection for the Olympic Games

The Olympic champions in Tokyo are among the 11 marathon runners who will seek to be in the team that will present the African country, the great dominator of the competition, in Paris 2024.

Compartir
Compartir articulo
Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Games, at Sapporo Odori Park, Sapporo, Japan - August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji
Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Games, at Sapporo Odori Park, Sapporo, Japan - August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

With Olympic champions Eliud Kipchoge and Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya announced the 11 marathon runners who are still in the running for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Kipchoge, gold medalist in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, dreams of his third Olympic title at 39 years old, after having a poor performance in the capital of Japan after finishing in tenth place.

Benson Kipruto, winner of the Tokyo Marathon last month, is also on a list completed by Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich, Timothy Kiplagat and Alexander Mutiso.

Among women, in addition to Jepchirchir, champion in Tokyo 2020, the presence of Brigid Kosgei, silver medal in the last Olympic Games, and Helen Obiri, winner of the Boston and Chicago marathons, stand out.

Unlike men, there are six women in Kenya’s shortlist, and Ruth Chepngetich, Rosemary Wanjiru and Sharon Lokedi complete it.

Of these 11, there will finally be six athletes chosen by Kenya to participate in the Olympic Games, which will have the men’s final on Saturday, August 10 and for the first time the closing will be for women, a day later.

Kelvin Kiptum, owner of the world record (2h 00:35) and who died in February at the age of 24 in a traffic accident with his coach Kelvin Kiptum, will be the biggest absentee on the streets of Paris.

Temas Relacionados

Eliud KipchogePeres JepchirchirOlympicsParis 2024

Recent Articles

Eliud Kipchoge and Peres Jepchirchir, the standouts in Kenya’s pre-selection for the Olympic Games

The Olympic champions in Tokyo are among the 11 marathon runners who will seek to be in the team that will present the African country, the great dominator of the competition, in Paris 2024.
Eliud Kipchoge and Peres Jepchirchir, the standouts in Kenya’s pre-selection for the Olympic Games

The IOC put a time limit on boxing if it wants to be in Los Angeles

The organization said that “at the beginning of 2025” there must be a new Federation that will take charge of Olympic boxing and stated that right now the sport is out of the next Olympic Games.
The IOC put a time limit on boxing if it wants to be in Los Angeles

Macron inaugurated the Saint Denis swimming pool

The aquatic center for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was presented this Thursday by the French president, who said it is proof that his country “knows how to meet its commitments”.
Macron inaugurated the Saint Denis swimming pool

Adam Peaty qualified for Paris 2024: “I’m finding a new version of myself that I’m really liking”

The British swimmer made the minimum mark to be in the Olympic Games in his country's National Teams, after going through months of some obscurity related to his mental health. He did his best race since 2021 in the 100-meter chest.
Adam Peaty qualified for Paris 2024: “I’m finding a new version of myself that I’m really liking”

Paris 2024: The Olympic marina was inaugurated in Marseille

“It's an installation designed for the best, but also to inspire new vocations,” said Tony Estanguet, president of the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games, who was present at the inauguration of the venue where sailing will compete from July 28 to August 8.
Paris 2024: The Olympic marina was inaugurated in Marseille