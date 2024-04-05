Eliud Kipchoge and Peres Jepchirchir, the standouts in Kenya’s pre-selection for the Olympic Games

Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Games, at Sapporo Odori Park, Sapporo, Japan - August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

With Olympic champions Eliud Kipchoge and Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya announced the 11 marathon runners who are still in the running for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Kipchoge, gold medalist in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, dreams of his third Olympic title at 39 years old, after having a poor performance in the capital of Japan after finishing in tenth place.

Benson Kipruto, winner of the Tokyo Marathon last month, is also on a list completed by Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich, Timothy Kiplagat and Alexander Mutiso.

THE MEN’S MARATHON TEAM.👑



The journey begins as we defend our crown.🇰🇪



5️⃣ Men will battle to be the final 3️⃣ to become Marathon Masters in Paris!😎



Let the Games BEGIN.#TeamKenya pic.twitter.com/Bg4XpJwAUL — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) April 4, 2024

Among women, in addition to Jepchirchir, champion in Tokyo 2020, the presence of Brigid Kosgei, silver medal in the last Olympic Games, and Helen Obiri, winner of the Boston and Chicago marathons, stand out.

Unlike men, there are six women in Kenya’s shortlist, and Ruth Chepngetich, Rosemary Wanjiru and Sharon Lokedi complete it.

PARIS 2024 WOMEN’S MARATHON TEAM!🫶💃🏽

6️⃣ Women!



We’re bringing the whole team to ROAR, and Sweep the PODIUM!😎

This is US!

This is #TeamKenya! pic.twitter.com/4lNmFwFhgJ — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) April 4, 2024

Of these 11, there will finally be six athletes chosen by Kenya to participate in the Olympic Games, which will have the men’s final on Saturday, August 10 and for the first time the closing will be for women, a day later.

Kelvin Kiptum, owner of the world record (2h 00:35) and who died in February at the age of 24 in a traffic accident with his coach Kelvin Kiptum, will be the biggest absentee on the streets of Paris.