Thomas Bach was recognized for his contribution to the cause against doping

Thomas Bach was recognized with the Play True Award 2024 for his contribution to the anti-doping movement.

The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, was decorated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) with the Play True Award 2024 on behalf of the Sports Movement and as a recognition for his “significant and lasting contributions to the anti-doping movement”.

The award was made within the framework of the 2024 Annual Symposium gala in Lausanne, Switzerland, called “One Mission, One Team”, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of the governing body of banned substances worldwide.

“Protecting clean athletes is the ultimate goal. Tough sanctions and strong deterrence are extremely important, but they are not goals. They are essential tools for protecting clean athletes. This is what it’s all about: clean athletes,” said the German president in his speech, according to IOC MEDIA in X.

In addition to Bach, five other authorities received their statuette in the first award of the award: Richard Pound, founder and president of the WADA between 1999 and 2007, Ben Sandford, former president of the WADA Athletes Committee, on behalf of World Athletes, Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the National Drug Control Policy of the White House and president of One Voice, representing Public Authorities, and John Fahey and Sir Craig Reedie, presidents of the WADA from 2008 to 2013 and 2014 to 2019, respectively.

The Agency explained that in the opening edition it sought to pay tribute to illustrious figures with substantive contributions in the search for clean and healthy sport, an approach that will change in future annual editions, once the program has been launched, from which the anti-doping community can nominate individuals or teams, then submitted to a vote by a jury.

In a similar proposal, April 9 will be the date of a new Play True Day, the digital campaign launched by the WADA in 2014 focused on promoting clean sports and raising awareness about the prevention of doping. Embraced by #OnePlayTrueTeam, from athletes to governments, they will spread their messages across different platforms.