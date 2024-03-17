IOCWKFOlympicsANOC Español Paris 2024TeqballParalympics
Articles

Thomas Bach was recognized for his contribution to the cause against doping

The WADA congratulated him along with five other personalities; it was the first award ceremony, which will change its format from 2025; the German leader insisted on protecting “clean athletes”.

Joaquin Arias

Por Joaquin Arias

Compartir
Compartir articulo
Thomas Bach was recognized with the Play True Award 2024 for his contribution to the anti-doping movement.
Thomas Bach was recognized with the Play True Award 2024 for his contribution to the anti-doping movement.

The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, was decorated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) with the Play True Award 2024 on behalf of the Sports Movement and as a recognition for his “significant and lasting contributions to the anti-doping movement”.

The award was made within the framework of the 2024 Annual Symposium gala in Lausanne, Switzerland, called “One Mission, One Team”, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of the governing body of banned substances worldwide.

“Protecting clean athletes is the ultimate goal. Tough sanctions and strong deterrence are extremely important, but they are not goals. They are essential tools for protecting clean athletes. This is what it’s all about: clean athletes,” said the German president in his speech, according to IOC MEDIA in X.

In addition to Bach, five other authorities received their statuette in the first award of the award: Richard Pound, founder and president of the WADA between 1999 and 2007, Ben Sandford, former president of the WADA Athletes Committee, on behalf of World Athletes, Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the National Drug Control Policy of the White House and president of One Voice, representing Public Authorities, and John Fahey and Sir Craig Reedie, presidents of the WADA from 2008 to 2013 and 2014 to 2019, respectively.

The Agency explained that in the opening edition it sought to pay tribute to illustrious figures with substantive contributions in the search for clean and healthy sport, an approach that will change in future annual editions, once the program has been launched, from which the anti-doping community can nominate individuals or teams, then submitted to a vote by a jury.

In a similar proposal, April 9 will be the date of a new Play True Day, the digital campaign launched by the WADA in 2014 focused on promoting clean sports and raising awareness about the prevention of doping. Embraced by #OnePlayTrueTeam, from athletes to governments, they will spread their messages across different platforms.

Temas Relacionados

Thomas BachIOCWADA

Recent Articles

China will host the Davis Cup group stage for the first time

The ITF announced that Zhuzhai will replace Split while the other venues repeat last year: Valencia, Bologna and Manchester. The Finals will once again be held in Malaga.
China will host the Davis Cup group stage for the first time

The mayor of Paris acknowledged about Russian athletes: “I prefer that they don’t come”

Anne Hidalgo acknowledged that it will even be difficult for her to see them as neutral and valued the decision of the International Paralympic Committee, which will not allow them to be in the parade at the opening ceremony. The mayor also spoke of Israel, the lack of air conditioning in the Olympic Village and invited Macron to swim in the Seine River.
The mayor of Paris acknowledged about Russian athletes: “I prefer that they don’t come”

The Olympic Flame will be lit in ancient Olympia on April 16

Marking the beginning of a trip that will culminate in Paris on July 26, the fire will be ignited on Tuesday, April 16 and will then be handed over to the Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games at the Panathinaikó Stadium on Tuesday, April 26.
The Olympic Flame will be lit in ancient Olympia on April 16

Chusovitina moves away from Paris 2024: she could not qualify in her specialty and has only one chance left at the Asian level

The 48-year-old gymnast tried to reach Paris 2024 via the World Cup by Apparatus route, but she did not achieve the goal. The Asian Championship will be her last chance, although to complete it she must compete in the All Around.
Chusovitina moves away from Paris 2024: she could not qualify in her specialty and has only one chance left at the Asian level

Russia asked to “not boycott” participation in Paris and looks forward to the next IOC meeting

The Minister of Sports, Oleg Matytsin, stated that “we must maintain the possibility of dialogue and participate in competitions”, and stated that they cannot give “general recommendations” to athletes.
Russia asked to “not boycott” participation in Paris and looks forward to the next IOC meeting