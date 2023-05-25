From Varna to Paris Bercy: The World Cups Challenge in gymnastics begin

Olympic medalist Artur Davtyan will be one of this weekend's figures in Varna.

The year of the World Cups of Artistic Gymnastics has two well-marked moments on the calendar: a first part of the season dedicated to the competition of specialists who aspire to reach the Olympic Games along that path; and a second part with six competitions around Europe that form the Challenge circuit, which is very varied in terms of the level of the participants and their objectives.

From today Thursday until Sunday in Varna, a city located on the Black Sea coast in Bulgaria, the first date of this series of six events will begin, with the presence of a diverse range that includes some young gymnasts, several specialists and many veterans of the discipline.

The circuit will pass through Tel Aviv and Osijek in June, then arrive in Mersin and Szombathely, and will conclude at the Olympic arena of Paris 2024 on September 16 and 17, in what promises to be a spectacular preview of next year’s Olympic Games.

With the World Championship in Antwerp in October as the main goal of the year, the Challenge World Cup series will be a great opportunity to strengthen series, try new elements and give a shot to the young gymnasts who will play their chance to be Olympians at the big world event in Belgium, since the bulk of the places for Paris 2024 will be distributed there.

Of course, the circuit has its own attraction and, depending on their performances in the six Challenge World Cups, gymnasts will receive points for each device. Those with the highest total points will be declared the winners of the year after the last date in Paris.

Among those confirmed from 24 countries to compete this weekend in Varna, there are several French gymnasts, with different levels of experience. As the French emblem, there is the pommel specialist Cyril Tommasone, 35 years old and three-time Olympian. Also present will be the world floor finalist Benjamin Osberger, the Olympian Aline Friess and the young women Djenna Laroui and Silane Mielle.

Zsofia Kovacs, the brand new European runner-up, will be one of the figures in the women's competition.

Artur Davtyan, the Armenian bronze medalist in 2020 and world champion in 2022 in men’s jumping, will be another gymnast to watch in Varna. The younger generation will be represented by the recent European all-around runner-up, Zsofia Kovacs and the promising Turkish Sevgi Kayisoglu.