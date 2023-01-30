Men’s handball: Denmark arrives to Paris 2024 as three-time world champion

Denmark secures ticket to Paris 2024

The recent history of men’s handball proves that there is no opponent who can stop Denmark’s national team at the World Championships. Not even the current Olympic champion and executioner in the definition of Tokyo 2020. Not only did the Scandinavian team become three-time world champion this Sunday by beating France 34 to 29 at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, but they also became the first place finisher for the next Olympic Games, to which the French team has already guaranteed its place as host.

Denmark’s third consecutive consecration -2019 and 2021, the previous ones- was accompanied by a record number of 28 consecutive wins in a row in this competition, a brand that positions it as the big favorite to re-capture in Paris 2024 gold medal that they only won in Rio 2016.

One of the fundamental architects that led to the title was once again right-back Mathias Gidsel, MVP in Tokyo 2020 and Egypt 2021, now also the top gunner in the championship with 60 goals. He succeeded immediately after recovering against the clock: in October he had suffered a bone tear in his left hand and a ligament injury, which required 10 weeks of rehabilitation.

Mathias Gidsel is one of the rising stars of Danish handball. Currently in Füchse Berlin in Germany, he was chosen as the best player in his country last season.

The overwhelming European reign was extended in this tournament. The 28 world champions belong to the old continent and the only one of all the finalists from outside the region was Qatar, that in 2015 finished second with a selection made up of six players born in Europe, precisely. At the Olympic level, a similar trend: 13 of the 14 winners are European. Or maybe the 14, knowing that the exception was the Unified Team in Barcelona 1992, full of players from former Soviet nations.

In addition, the 18th World Cup held in Poland and Sweden qualified Spain for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament 1 thanks to the third place obtained by beating Sweden 39 to 36. Regarding the classification, two more places will be filled this year towards the Olympic event. One will be awarded by the Pan American Games in Santiago (Chile) and the other by the Asian qualifying tournament. The remaining eight tickets will be settled next year at the European Championship, the African Championship and the aforementioned Pre-Olympic Championships.

In the women’s category, France -also as host- and Norway, through the European Championship, are the only two that have their Olympic place guaranteed to date. Paris 2024 will offer two peculiarities: on one hand, both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be launched one day before the opening ceremony, scheduled for July 26, and, on the other hand, both competitions will be defined in the city of Lille.